PS Plus Offerings for July Were Tantalisingly Good

The following is a guest editorial.

PlayStation Plus subscribers were treated to some great content in June, but it could be argued that July’s free games were even better. After getting their hands on Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II for free in the preceding month, players were treated to three amazing titles in July: Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20, and Erica. These strong games could be an indication that Sony is going to be extremely generous with its promotions in the run-up to the PlayStation 5's release.

About July's Games

The headline game for July is Rise of the Tomb Raider, the sequel to Square Enix’s reboot of the franchise in 2013, Tomb Raider. The action/adventure title was originally released in 2015, and by 2017 it had shipped more than seven million copies. Critics heaped praise on the storytelling, gameplay, and graphics, with many critics arguing that it was superior to its predecessor. It even led to the rebooted series being considered better than the hugely popular Uncharted games by one major outlet.

The second blockbuster game on the list is NBA 2K20, which is among the best basketball simulations ever made. Released in 2019, this is also one of the newest games ever given away for free on PS Plus. It won Best Sports/Racing Game at the Titanium Awards, and it has been praised for its fantastic feel on the courts.

The third title available is Erica, which is a highly original game from Flavourworks. It's an interactive fiction game, allowing players to make choices which affect the path of the story. The game has been compared to Bandersnatch, which will be sure to intrigue a lot of players.

How Promotions Have Made PlayStation so Successful

The PlayStation 4 has been incredibly successful, with Sony shipping 110.4 million PS4 units by the end of March this year. One of the reasons why Sony and PlayStation have done so well is because it's enticed consumers with generous offers and promotions.

It seems Sony looked to replicate the most lucrative branch of the gaming industry in this respect – online casinos. The fierce competition in this sector means that operators need to offer mouth-watering bonuses, otherwise they'll be left for dust by their rivals. Some of the most common online casino bonuses include free spins, no deposit bonuses, and deposit matches.

Sony has replicated these offers by giving away free games each month, offering massive seasonal discounts of sometimes 90 percent on top titles, and cut-price deals on subscriptions. This has made PlayStation games accessible to a vast number of players and will likely help boost sales of the upcoming PlayStation 5, as users will know that they're guaranteed a lot of quality content and value for money.

Players should be more than happy with the free games on offer for July, which provide hours of compelling and exciting gameplay. But better still, with the release of the PS5 around the corner, Sony is likely to step up this sort of marketing to drive home to players what they can expect from the new platform.

