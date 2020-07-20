Kaze and the Wild Masks Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer VOX Game Studio announced the pixel art platformer, Kaze and the Wild Masks, will launch for the Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version. A demo will be available on the Xbox One during the Xbox One Summer Game Fest from July 21 to 27.

"Ever since the early development stages, we’ve always held a console version for the game in mind," said VOX Game Studio CEO Andrew Schaan. "Kaze and the Wild Masks embraces all the classic 90s platformer elements and we believe that both the Steam and console versions will truly complement the game in their own way. We can’t wait to bring nostalgic, yet modern-looking gameplay to today’s consoles."

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by the golden age of platform games, Kaze and the Wild Masks takes players on a trip down memory lane. With simple and intuitive mechanics, difficult challenges, iconic bosses and the satisfyingly smooth platforming and speed of the game, players will experience that classic 90s platformer vibe which many love so dearly. Besides inspiration from classics such as Donkey Kong Country 2 and Super Mario World, Kaze and the Wild Masks creates its own identity with colorful modern pixel art graphics that appeal to past and present generations.

In Kaze and the Wild Masks, you journey through the Crystal Islands in 90s classics platformer style. Play as Kaze and save your friend Hogo from a curse that spread chaos around the islands. Face enraged living vegetables by invoking the powers of the Wild Masks. Pounce ferociously like a tiger, soar through the sky like an eagle, sprint fiercely like a lizard and rule the sea like a shark.

Key Features:

Unleash the skills of the Wild Masks to get powers from the tiger, eagle, lizard and shark.

Uncover the secrets of the Crystal Islands in 30-plus levels with over 50 bonus levels.

Relive your childhood memories of classic platformers with high quality frame by frame pixel art.

Pave your way through a satisfyingly smooth, but challenging platformer.

