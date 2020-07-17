GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts, F1 2020 Debuts in 4th - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken the top on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 12, 2020.

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition is in second place. The Last of Us Part II drops two places to take third. F1 2020 debuted in fourth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare climbs two spots to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 3: Classic Edition The Last of Us Part II F1 2020 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Odyssey Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 3 Rainbow Six Siege

