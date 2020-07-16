Eastern Exorcist Launches in Steam Early Access on August 14 - News

Publisher Bilibili and developer Wildfire Game announced Eastern Exorcist will launch for PC in Steam Early Access on August 14. It will also launch "later down the line" for the PlayStation 4.

"We wanted Eastern Exorcist to be as striking to watch as it is captivating to play," said Wildfire Game founder Shaoyan Chen.

"That’s why this is a hand-drawn adventure where the flow of a fight appears as rich and real on screen as it feels in the hands of the person playing it. We can’t wait to see gamers take on the game’s league of beasts in play."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Eastern Exorcist, players will take on the role of an exorcist who vanquishes demons with his sword. Fighting through a frame-by-frame animated world infested with demonic monsters, survival is a case of mastering control of said weapon, with combat as dazzling to watch in motion as it is devastating on your foe.

It’s a fast and spectacular ode to the action-adventure genre, with developer Wildfire Game bringing a sense of visual flair to each and every encounter.

Key Features:

Play as a skilled exorcist against chaotic evil to fight your way through the brutal world, and experience unforeseen entanglements of complex beings.

All hand-drawn Chinese ink painting style, with many atmospheric scenes.

Use your sword to execute demons and monsters with tactical combat mechanics in hand-drawn frame-by-frame action design.

Experience a complicated journey with joy and sorrow as an exorcist.

