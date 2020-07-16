King of Seas is a Pirate Action RPG, Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer 3DClouds has announced pirate-themed action RPG, King of Seas, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch this fall.

"We are thrilled that after a year of hard work, we are finally ready to unveil King of Seas, our most ambitious project to date," said 3DClouds founder and CEO Francesco Bruschi. "We have poured all our creative talent into creating this stunning pirate world and can’t wait to share more with you in the coming weeks."

Here is an overview of the game:

King of Seas immerses you in a time of pirates, ferocious sea battles, hidden treasure, and lost islands, all set in a stunning procedurally generated game world. Embark on an epic journey to avenge the death of your father, navigating through unknown waters and waging battle with other ships as you stake your claim to become the king of all pirates.

King of Seas‘ dynamic game world will react to your every action forcing you to evaluate your strategy at every turn and adapt to the new challenges facing you. Naval routes might change meaning you will need to look for new ways to conquer settlements or adverse weather conditions might require new, more dangerous routes to be navigated when heading to islands to trade goods or upgrade your ships. Engage with an intriguing cast of characters who may steer you towards hidden treasures or lead you into deadly traps as other pirates look to plunder your gold. One thing is for certain, there are adventures to be had and battles to fight as you shape your empire on the high seas.

