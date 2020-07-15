Xbox Game Pass Adds Yakuza: Kiwami 2, Grounded, Forager, and More in July - News

Microsoft has announced a handful of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the second half of July. The list of games includes Forager, Carrion, Grounded in Xbox Game Preview, The Touryst, and Yakuza: Kiwami 2.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Forager (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – July 16

Explore, craft, gather and manage resources, find secrets, and build your base out of nothing! Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by exploration, farming and crafting games. Start small, buy land to explore, improve your base, and build your future as you see fit!

Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) ID@Xbox – July 16

In a land torn asunder by incessant warfare, it is time to assemble your own band of hardened warriors and enter the fray. Lead your men into battle, expand your realm, and claim the ultimate prize: the throne of Calradia! Mount & Blade: Warband is a stand-alone expansion pack for the game that brought medieval battlefields to life with its realistic mounted combat and detailed fighting system.

Carrion (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – July 23

A reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution. Pre-install on console or PC now!

Golf With Your Friends (PC) ID@Xbox – July 23

Why have friends if not to play golf… with your friends! Take on multiple mini-golf courses from jungle adventures all the way to a sci-fi space station. Par-tee online with up to 12 players and try your hand at different game modes including classic mode, hoops, and hockey.

Grounded – Xbox Game Preview(Console & PC) – July 28

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Join our community and help shape the future of Grounded in Xbox Game Preview on July 28.

Join Shyla Schofield, Obsidian’s Social Media Manager, as she shares some of the features that help make surviving easier in Grounded. Find out how unlocking recipes will work, find out how to customize your Hot Pouch, see the different radials in the game and how they can help you out while playing, and more!

Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – July 30

Take on the role of a powerful leader and mystic in Nowhere Prophet. Empowered with the gifts of technopathy, the ability to sense and affect electrical currents, you are the last hope to a band of outcastes and refugees as you lead them across randomly generated wastelands. Pick fights with greedy slavers and crazy machines using a unique turn-based card combat system. Can you survive long enough to reach the mysterious Crypt?

The Touryst (Console & PC) – July 30

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen to what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments? Explore all of these activities in this action adventure puzzle game!

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) – July 30

An assassination threatens to erupt an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. Play this classic installment in the acclaimed Yakuza saga with Xbox Game Pass.

In Case You Missed It

We snuck in a few surprise games – just trying to keep you on your toes. Here are a few that are available now!

Endless Space 2 (PC)

The sequel to the two-time Unity-award winning Endless Space! Endless Space 2 is Amplitude Studios’ turn-based 4X space-strategy game that launches players into the space colonization age of different civilizations within the Endless universe.

Halo 3 (PC)

Finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood and the entire human race in the dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion to the original Halo trilogy. Relive 11 unforgettable missions and fight through 24 multiplayer maps, complete with enhanced Spartan customization and an all-new progression system spanning each game within Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Neon Abyss (Console & PC) ID@Xbox

Unleash the power of Grim Squad in Neon Abyss, a frantic, roguelite action-platformer where you run ‘n’ gun your way through procedurally generated dungeons to take down the New Gods. Featuring unlimited item synergies, a unique dungeon evolution system and a host of mini-games – you can even hatch and evolve pets to cause more carnage. Each run diversifies the experience and every choice alters the ruleset.

DLC / Game Updates

Gears 5: Operation 4: Brothers in Arms

Gears 5’s newest update, Operation 4: Brothers in Arms, brings the largest one-time drop of characters since launch and completes the original Delta Squad with Dom Santiago. The update also streamlines progression, rewards, and introduces a new ranking system. The update is free to all Gears 5 owners and will be available as of yesterday.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Pre-Install for Windows 10 PC

The sky is calling. Experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator available with Xbox Game Pass for PC on August 18th. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. The world is at your fingertips. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-install now, so you’re ready to play on day one!

Free Minecraft Map – Glitch Runner

Upload your consciousness and get ready to run in this infinite cyber-parkour course where one wrong step can be the end of you. You’re tasked with carrying an energy core without dropping it while the world behind you deteriorates! Also, did you know that you can purchase Minecraft for Xbox One at a discount using your Xbox Game Pass membership? And if you want to plus up your experience, both the Master and Starter collections have more DLC included and are also discounted for Xbox Game Pass members.

Overcooked! 2 Sun’s Out Buns Out – Free Console Update Out Now!

Overcooked! 2 is bringing you a new helping of chaotic cooking with a celebratory free update on Xbox One. Are you ready to parade through the Onion Kingdom to five new kitchens? Expect lots of fireworks, confetti, and floats to really heat up your gameplay. New dog chefs at the ready, play the free Sun’s Out Buns Out update on July 16!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

We have two brand new Perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members that launched on July 14 and can be claimed right now! (Bonus tip: You can see all the perks and claim them from the Xbox (Beta) App for Windows 10!)

Bless Unleashed

Charge into battle with an exclusive mount and boost your adventure with Valor Perks and 1,000 Lumena. Unleash your potential and fight your way to victory!

Smite

Unlock the Gods for Avatar! Claim your Avatar Starter Pass including 3,000 Battle Pass Points, instant access to Merlin, Skadi, Susano and their Voice Packs, and a Daily Deal Token.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

July Quests have arrived! There are dozens available, but here’s a few for all Xbox Game Pass members:

Minecraft Nether Update: Earn any two achievements – 75 points

Earn any two achievements – 75 points Disneyland Adventures: Collect 150,000 coins – 75 points

Check back for daily, weekly, and monthly Quests on your console or Game Pass mobile app. See all your quests in the Xbox Game Pass mobile app! Redeem points for more Game Pass, Xbox gift cards and giveaway entries.

Leaving Soon

We gave you a big list of games coming soon and game updates and DLC… but you might also want re-prioritize what games you’re playing now to wrap these gems up before they’re gone. Not ready to say goodbye? Use your membership discount to get these games for up to 20% off while they are still in our library and play them any time!

Leaving July 31

Ashes Cricket (Console)

(Console) RiME (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) The Banner Saga 3 (Console & PC)

