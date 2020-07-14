Tales of Crestoria in the 'Final Stages' and 'Plan to Launch it in the Near Future' - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced via Twitter development on the English and Japanese versions of the turn-based RPG, Tales of Crestoria, is in the "final stages" and it will launch "in the near future."

Read the entire message from Tales of Crestoria producer Tomomi Tagawa below:

Thank you for your continued support of Tales of Crestoria. As I know many of you are excitedly awaiting the game, I have some news regarding the release date.

We are currently in the final stages of the Japanese and English versions of the game and plan to launch it in the near future. The profound story experience revolving around the keyword “Sin,” and above all, the long awaited day that Kanata’s adventures will begin will soon be here. We hope you will wait just a while longer until the final preparations for your departure are complete.

In addition, in order to synchronize the start of service worldwide, we plan to allow the game to be installed from the store before the service starts. We will be doing maintenance until the service starts, so we hope you can wait for the start information on the official social media accounts and sites.

The other day, the number of pre-registrations exceeded one million worldwide. Thank you to everyone who registered in advance.

We would like to thank all of you who have been waiting for us for a long time, and the whole development team will do our absolute best to make sure that the game emerges as polished it can be. We hope you look forward to playing it.

July 14, 2020

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Tales of Crestoria, Producer

Tomomi Tagawa

An update on release date

We have an update on the release date on attached here.



Once service has begun, we will be making announcements on the social media channels.

We offer our sincerest thanks for your support for TALES OF CRESTORIA. pic.twitter.com/dCQG7PjOKK — TALES OF CRESTORIA (@to_crestoria_EN) July 14, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles