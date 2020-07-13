Yakuza: Kiwami 2 Launches July 30 for Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and PC - News

Sega announced Yakuza: Kiwami 2 will launch for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, and PC via Microsoft Store on July 30. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s been a full year since the legendary Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu took his leave from the world of the yakuza during the events of Yakuza: Kiwami. Fate, however, has other things in mind for him, and Kiryu finds himself back on the front lines of a potential all-out war between the two most formidable yakuza organizations, as SEGA proudly presents Yakuza: Kiwami 2, one of the most beloved storylines in the franchise’s history, remade in full HD.

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is the first Yakuza game available to Xbox One & Windows 10 players utilizing Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s powerful Dragon Engine, which features vastly improved graphics and performance, as well as seamless transitions when entering and exiting buildings or combat. You can even take fights from the street into nearby convenience stores—just don’t expect any service if you happen to trash the store. Yakuza: Kiwami 2 also features a full playable side story featuring fan-favorite character Goro Majima, as well as a wealth of new substories and mini-games to keep you playing for countless hours.

Key Features:

Dragons Belong on the Dragon Engine – Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a re-creation of the original Yakuza 2, completely rebuilt in the Dragon Engine, the same engine used in developing Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Experience gorgeous graphics on top of seamless transitions between battles or when entering or leaving buildings. Character facial animations have undergone a significant overhaul, and all cutscenes and key voiced lines have been re-recorded to enhance the exhilarating drama that unfolds throughout the game.

– Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a re-creation of the original Yakuza 2, completely rebuilt in the Dragon Engine, the same engine used in developing Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Experience gorgeous graphics on top of seamless transitions between battles or when entering or leaving buildings. Character facial animations have undergone a significant overhaul, and all cutscenes and key voiced lines have been re-recorded to enhance the exhilarating drama that unfolds throughout the game. Big Hits, Mini Games – Experience visceral street brawling and weapon-based combat, and tons of leisure activities in Kamurocho (Tokyo) and Sotenbori (Osaka), Pull off a wide variety of brutal (and hilarious) Heat Actions, and challenge new minigames such as Golf Bingo, the original arcade release of Virtua Fighter 2, the return of Yakuza 0‘s much-celebrated Cabaret (including the return of fan-favorite Yuki!), Majima Construction-themed Clan Creator and real-time strategy game, and even Sega’s infamous Toylets!

– Experience visceral street brawling and weapon-based combat, and tons of leisure activities in Kamurocho (Tokyo) and Sotenbori (Osaka), Pull off a wide variety of brutal (and hilarious) Heat Actions, and challenge new minigames such as Golf Bingo, the original arcade release of Virtua Fighter 2, the return of Yakuza 0‘s much-celebrated Cabaret (including the return of fan-favorite Yuki!), Majima Construction-themed Clan Creator and real-time strategy game, and even Sega’s infamous Toylets! Unveil the Truth of Goro Majima – This time around, Kiryu isn’t the only one running the show—fans of the Mad Dog of Shimano won’t want to miss this new Majima-centric campaign, which features Majima as a playable character, complete with his trusty dagger, and sheds light on his personal journey from the end of Yakuza: Kiwami up to Yakuza: Kiwami 2.

