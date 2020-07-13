Lost Wing Launches Later This Month - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher 2Awesome Studio and developer BoxFrog Games announced Lost Wing will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 28, the Xbox One on July 29, and the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 31 for €7.99. The Switch and Xbox One pre-order will include a 10 percent discount.

"With Lost Wing we wanted to mix the speed of the wipEout series with shooting gameplay inspired on Tempest and the tension-aggression feeling of games like Thumper," said BoxFrog Games director Tim Ash. "In the end Lost Wing is better than the sum of it parts, a shot of pure unadulterated adrenaline."

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pilot a super fast ship through brutal environments, and try to top the leaderboards! Featuring numerous challenges, ships, enemies and traps. Lost Wing combines shooting and flying at super high speed. Race through a huge variety of tracks, dodging and shooting everything in your way, if you reach the end goal, destroy the boss for a massive points bonus. Storm your way through three unique worlds, beat each stage, and destroy the bosses! Featuring an original electronic soundtrack, multiple play modes, stages, ships and weapons. Lost Wing is a perfect challenge for the most demanding players.

Key Features:

Three worlds, four types of tracks, several difficulty modes and infinite hours of gameplay.

Feel the adrenaline rush at intense speeds and slow-down time when it’s getting a little too close for comfort.

High-definition neon science-fiction atmosphere.

Unlock multiple ships and upgrade them with power ups.

Show your might and destroy the megabosses.

Compete against other players on the online leaderboards.

Focus on the acceleration infused original electronic soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles