Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 28 to July 4 - Switch Sells Over 300,000 Units - Sales

/ 923 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 305,202 consoles sold for the week ending July 4, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 194,498 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 64,921 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,146 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 60,127 units (24.53%). The PlayStation 4 is down 5,504 units (-2.75%), the Xbox One is up 17,940 units (38.19%), and the 3DS is down 12,690 units (-67.37%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 305,202 ( 59,318,752 ) PlayStation 4 - 194,498 ( 112,139,449 ) Xbox One - 64,921 ( 48,147,056 ) 3DS - 6,146 ( 75,310,482 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 123,628 PlayStation 4 - 69,381 Xbox One - 48,764 3DS - 3,688

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 97,315 Nintendo Switch - 88,388 Xbox One - 11,494 3DS - 1,372 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 81,014 PlayStation 4 - 21,421 3DS - 979 Xbox One - 620

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,172 PlayStation 4 - 6,381 Xbox One - 4,043 3DS - 107

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles