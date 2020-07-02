The Last of Us Part II Remains at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 28.

Grand Theft Auto V remains to second place, while Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated debuted in third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 re-enter the top 10 in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sonic Generations Collection is in sixth place. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is in seventh place. Rainbow Six Siege remains in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated Red Dead Redemption 2 Borderlands 3 Sonic Generations Collection Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

