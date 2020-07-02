Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Trailer Focuses on England Junior Youth - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions that features the England Junior Youth.

View it below:

Pre-orders for the game include the Open Sky Uniform Set, Hawk Uniform Set, Tsubassa’s Challenge Ball to Wakabayashi, All-Japan Junior Youth Uniform, Meiwa FC Uniform, Shutetsu Uniform, and two goal performances: acrobatic and uniform close-up.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 27 in Japan, and for the Switch, PS4 and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on August 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles