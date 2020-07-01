Tencent Opens Lightspeed Studio to Develop AAA Open World Game for Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Tencent Games subsidiary Lightspeed & Quantum announced they will open up a new studio in Los Angeles, called Lightspeed Studio, to develop a AAA open world game for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Lightspeed Studio will be ran by Rockstar Games veteran Steve Martin. He previously worked on Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many more games.

Martin will be studio head and executive producer of development. He promises "a crunch-free and inclusive culture" for the studio.

"We're ushering a new era of game culture by combining world-class development with a stress-free work environment," Martin said. "From day one, our teams will be focused on building the highest caliber games while promoting integrity, proactivity, collaboration, and creativity."

The new studio has hired gaming veterans who have worked at Rockstar Games, Respawn Entertainment, 2K Games, and Insomniac.

