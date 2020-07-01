Xbox Game Pass Adds SoulCalibur VI, Fallout 76 and More in July - News

Microsoft has announced a handful of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in July.

SoulCalibur VI (Console) and Out of the Park Baseball (PC) have been added to Xbox Game Pass today, July 1, while Fallout 76 (Consle and PC) and CrossCode (Console) will be added to the service on Thursday, July 9.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

July 1

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC, ID@Xbox) – The 21st version of the award-winning baseball strategy franchise delivers the newest features and improvements in series history! It features unprecedented depth and customization, brand-new guided experiences for newcomers and veterans, authenticity licensed by MLB and the MLBPA, and a bounty of offline and online experiences found nowhere else.

July 9

CrossCode (Console) ID@Xbox – If you are looking for a game with more than 30 Boss fights, over 120 enemy types, huge dungeons filled up with countless puzzles, combat skills and a ton of quests supported by a handmade music tracks with plenty of playtime, well, in that case you are looking for CrossCode! A retro action RPG set in the distant future in the veins of Secret of Mana and Zelda. Look forward to butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, engaging puzzle mechanics, all served with a gripping sci-fi story.

Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Minecraft Dungeons: “Jungle Awakens” (July 1) – Check out the free update that includes the Lost Temple dungeon, some new items, and a few game balancing changes. Plus, Xbox Game Pass members get up to 10 percent off to purchase the “Jungle Awakens” downloadable content! Only you can fight back against the snarling overgrowth to free this distant jungle from a mysterious power. The path is perilous—new foes and dangerous puzzles wait in the shade. Find new armor, weapons, and artifacts as you seek to uproot the source of the wicked corruption: the Jungle Abomination.

Leaving Soon

July 15

Blazing Chrome (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) Dead Rising 4 (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) Metal Gear Solid V (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Timespinner (PC)

(PC) Unavowed (PC)

(PC) Undertale (PC)

