Tannenberg is a World War I Shooter, Launches July 24 for PS4 and Xbox One

Developers M2H and Blackmill Games announced the first-person action World War I game, Tannenberg, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 24. Pre-orders are open now for the Xbox One version with a 10 percent off discount.

Tannenberg first released for PC via Steam in February 2019. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will include a new map centered on fighting around the city of Przemysl in Poland, while the PC version will add the new map on the same day the console versions launch.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Authentic Eastern Front Combat

Tannenberg offers first-person action on the Eastern Front of the First World War, where players will participate in large-scale maneuver warfare on the borders of Russia. The Germans with their Central Power allies faced off against the Entente led by Russia in the East. Despite the enormous significance of this front and the millions of people involved in fighting, it is sometimes overshadowed by the Western Front (which we portrayed in our first game Verdun). Tannenberg gives players a chance to immerse themselves in a vital part of World War I that they might not be so familiar with.

Players participate in 40 player battles of maneuver, where the goal is to capture key sectors and drain the enemy’s victory points. Choose your squad, pick a loadout, and fight to control the battlefield. Utilize artillery, gas, heavy machine guns, and more to gain victory! Every nation in Tannenberg is outfitted with authentic weapons, gear and uniforms true to the times. Effort has been taken to include the often forgotten participants in the Eastern Front fighting, from Roumania and Latvia to Austria-Hungary and Bulgaria.

New Przemysl Map Features Fierce Fortress Fighting

The community has been vocal with their enthusiasm for a console release, and as a thank you for their patience we’ve made sure to add a new map for the upcoming release: the Austro-Hungarian fortress of Przemysl.

The fortified town of Przemysl was the site of the longest siege in the First World War, where the AustroHungarian defenders eventually surrendered to the Russians. Large fortifications make this a very different battlefield compared to the generally more open areas seen in many Tannenberg maps. The battle for the East is waged across a wide range of terrains; from large forests and burnt out villages to Roumanian mountain peaks, Latvian swamps and Austro-Hungarian fortresses.

Controls, graphics and performance have all been optimized for consoles to ensure a seamless multiplayer experience. Maneuver mode features 40 player battles with up to 20 bots. Extra effort was taken to make sure Tannenberg takes advantage of the possibilities offered by the PlayStation 4 Pro, and that it meets the standards for Xbox One X Enhanced on Xbox One.

Developer and M2H co-founder Mike Hergaarden says: “Following community feedback after the initial Verdun console release, we decided to handle all console versions of our titles in house—this started with the recent remaster of Verdun. This gave us valuable experience with optimizing the UI, graphics and controls for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and we got a lot of positive feedback from players. For the console version of Tannenberg we built it ourselves from the start.”

WWI Game Series

Starting out on the Western Front with the release of the first authentic WWI first-person shooter Verdun back in April 2015, and expanding to the Eastern Front with the release of Tannenberg in February 2019, the WWI game series throws players into intense warfare inspired by the chaos and fury of iconic battles from the First World War. With over 1.5 million copies sold, this novel and under-served setting has proven popular with the gaming community!

Players choose from a variety of historically accurate squads and weapons—with more available to unlock through playing the game—before diving into squad-based battles on the mud and blood splattered battlefields of dynamic World War One warfare.

Every game is built on a base of thorough research and receives extensive post-release support bringing new content and challenges for our players. The games in the series are linked, but each one is standalone and provides a different experience, reflecting the nature of the fighting in the many-sided theaters of the war.

