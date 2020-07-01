Nintendo Stops Sale of Digital Download Codes for Games at European Retailers - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 3 minutes ago

Nintendo has made the decision to stop the sale of digital download codes for its games at European retailers starting today, July 1, 2020.

Digital download codes for third-party games, DLC and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will remain available for purchase. You just won't be able to get digital download codes for first-party games.

"After careful examination of the evolving European marketplace in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its own-published software via retailers, effective July 1, 2020," said a Nintendo representative speaking with NintendoLife.

"Customers will still be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and add-on content such as the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, at retailers across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will also still be available.

"We’re always investigating new avenues, and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible."

UK retailer ShopTo has informed their customers of the policy change from Nintendo via Twitter.

Hi, just to let everyone know, due to a Nintendo decision for all EMEA territories, as from Tomorrow 30/06/20 at 23:00 we are no longer able to offer/sell Nintendo digital full games.



We will however, be continuing to offer/sell online membership and add ons, so, with this in… pic.twitter.com/11hrqvEU1m — ShopTo (@shoptonet) June 29, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles