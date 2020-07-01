Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Will Not Have Microtransactions, According to Developer - News

It was reported earlier this week that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will offer in-app purchases, according to the Microsoft Store listing. However, developer Toys for Bob via Twitter announced the game will not have any microtransactions and all digital versions of the game will include the Totally Tubular skins.

An image of the game was also released earlier this week in a GameStop email. The image reveals the game will feature over 100 levels, new game modes, and new abilities.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

