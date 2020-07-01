Dreams to Add PlayStation VR Support on July 22 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Media Molecule announced Dreams will add PlayStation VR support on July 22 with a free update to the game called Inside The Box. The update also adds new tutorials, how tos, and kits to get creators started on creating with PlayStation VR, as well as other new content.

Our “All Aboard VR” introduction will help you get familiar with the Dreams virtual reality controls and what it’ll be like traversing the Dreamiverse whether you’re a player or a creator or both!

In DreamShaping, you’ll find several new How-To tutorials, where our always-helpful Molecules will teach you the ins and outs of creating in virtual reality. The best place to start will be our Best Practices How To, before heading into tutorials covering off some of the new gadgets being introduced with the virtual reality update.

When it comes to Create Mode in virtual reality, sculpting is truly unique, allowing you to bring your Dreams to life around you. If you have PlayStation Move Controllers, you’ll find sculpting in virtual reality is a very one-to-one experience and lets you fully immerse in the creation process. Of course, you don’t need to be in virtual reality to create for PlayStation VR, and non-PlayStation VR users will benefit from the update as well. We’re introducing a handful of new gadgets to Create Mode, and a full slate of accessibility features including comfort mode, vignette strength, static sky, and more to make the experience of playing and creating as great as possible.

We have also created a whole range of different experiences ready to play and inspire Dreamers for their own versions. From games such as Box Blaster, which sees you testing your sharp-shooting skills, to our “Inside the Box Gallery” which features sculpts and art pieces from different members of the team, including an ultra-fabulous mech. Games like Box Blaster will also have their own respective creation kits.

Our creative community will be able to specify if their content is playable in virtual reality or not, and UGC content in Dreams will ask for a comfort rating from players, so you’ll be able to see what games are the best experience in virtual reality. We’re incredibly excited to see the experiences the Dreams community will create and we’ve been busy making sure we give them the right tools to make that possible.

