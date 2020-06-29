Crysis Remastered Release Date Announced, Gameplay Premiere Set for July 1 - News

Developer Crytek announced the first gameplay trailer for Crysis Remastered will be released on July 1 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on YouTube.

The Microsoft Store listing for the game also revealed it will launch on July 23 for the Xbox One, and likely for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC on the same day.

View the first screenshots of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around—now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Key Features:

Suit Up – Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

– Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight. Adapt – In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

– In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments. Customize – A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

– A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien. Conquer – Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

– Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive. Explore – Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

