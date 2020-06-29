Star Wars Episode I: Racer Limited Run Physical Edition Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Limited Run Games announce it will release a physical edition of Star Wars Episode I: Racer for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders will open up on July 10 at 7am PT / 10am ET and be available for pre-order for four weeks.

A Classic Edition of the game will also be available. It includes a copy of the game, retro box, a (non-functioning commemorative retro cart, and a reversible 18-inches-by-24-inches poster.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Now THIS... is podracing! We're excited to announce that Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer will be getting a Limited Run for PS4 and Switch. The four-week pre-order window opens Friday, July 10 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. @AspyrMedia pic.twitter.com/PBvzr7NiLn — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 29, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The fan favorite racer is back!

Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Key Features:

Choose from 25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell.

Race on tracks spanning 8 unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare.

Work with Pit Droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration.

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times.

