Hideo Kojima Teases Concept on His Next Game - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima recently announced the game was profitable and his next project is currently in the planning stages.

""I can’t say anything since it’s still in the planning stages, but we’re doing various work behind the scenes. Just recently, a big project fell apart, so I’m a bit upset about that (laughs)," said Kojima at the time. "Well, that sort of thing happens often in this industry."

Kojima has now taken to Twitter to tease the concept for his next project and how he designs the games with art director Yoji Shinkawa. The first thing they do is "discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back [and] forth."

In a followup tweet he revealed his work on the concept for the next project and is listening to the track Oasis by Kitaro.

Death Stranding is available now for the PlayStation 4 and will launch for Windows PC on July 24.

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020

Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I(I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 27, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles