Microsoft Closing Its Retail Stores, Only Four Will Remain Open

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft announced it has changed its strategy in the retail market by closing its Microsoft Store physical locations. Only four locations will remain open - London, New York City, Sydney, and Redmond - with a new name of Microsoft Experience Centers. Microsoft's retail employees will continue to help customers from Microsoft corporate facilities and remotely providing sales, training, and support.

Microsoft plans to continue to invest in its digital store fronts on Microsoft.com, the Xbox Store and Windows Store. All combined the digital stores reach more than 1.2 billion people every month in 190 markets.

"Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location," said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter. "We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations."

Microsoft closed all of their Microsoft Store physical locations in late March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The retail team has worked remotely by helping customers with support calls and hosting over 14,000 online workshops and summer camps.

"We deliberately built teams with unique backgrounds and skills that could serve customers from anywhere. The evolution of our workforce ensured we could continue to serve customers of all sizes when they needed us most, working remotely these last months," said Porter. "Speaking over 120 languages, their diversity reflects the many communities we serve. Our commitment to growing and developing careers from this talent pool is stronger than ever."

