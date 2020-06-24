Darius Cozmic Revelation and Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Coming to PS4 and Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Taito Corporation has announced two new titles coming soon to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The first, Darius Cozmic Revelation, includes a pair of 3D games from Taito's highly regarded horizontal shooter game series, Darius, which debuted in arcades in 1986. The two games included in the title are G-Darius HD, and Dariusburst AC EX+, both of which will include updated features to appeal to both newcomers and longtime fans of the series. Darius Cozmic Revelation will be released this winter for Nintendo Switch and PS4, with distribution in Europe and North America handled by ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games. It follows the Darius Cozmic Collection.

Taito also announced today for PS4 Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!, the latest edition of the beloved action-puzzle game series Bubble Bobble. Previously released on Switch as Bobble Bobble 4 Friends, this updated version for PS4 will include 100 new stages and a special appearance of the fan favorite villain, Baron von Blubba. Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! Is scheduled for release on PS4 in November, with distribution in Europe and North America handled by ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games. The Switch version of the game will receive the new content as a free update.

In addition, a new Puzzle Bobble (AKA Bust-a-Move) VR title for the Oculus Quest, by renowned VR specialists Survios, is also in development.

