Bladed Fury is A Classic 2D Action Game, Launches This Fall - News

PM Studios announced it will release NExT Studios' side-scrolling action game, Bladed Fury, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall. The game first launched for PC via Steam in December 2018.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bladed Fury is a classic 2D action game, based on Chinese mythology with an accompanying traditional art style and sound design, but with a dash of surrealism added to the mix. Featuring a fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and deities to destroy, Bladed Fury is a truly addictive action game.

