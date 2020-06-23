Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Inti Creates during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A release date was not announced.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and a dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability. The multiple-scenario structure of the previous title returns with an epic new story supervised by IGA (Koji Igarashi) himself.

Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the Far East who bears a deep grudge against demonkind. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster.

Three brand-new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including the exorcist Dominique. Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to complete the games’ many stages.

Battle through stages filled with fearsome enemies and dangerous traps, each with a massive boss waiting at the end. You must travel through each stage and defeat the boss that lurks within, whereupon you may a have chance encounter with a potential ally. Whether they will serve a trustworthy partner on your perilous journey or not remains to be seen…

Core Gameplay #1: Increase Combat Abilities

You can instantaneously switch to allies you have recruited at any time! Allies have their own life bars, so with each ally you recruit, your survivability is greatly increased (different characters have different max HP, however)!

Core Gameplay #2: Shortcuts Only Allies Can Access

Allies have special, unique abilities which allow then to use shortcuts to skip parts of stages or access new areas! There are no special items obtainable by going the long way around, so take every shortcut you can find! If your allies are out of commission, you’ll have to take longer routes were strong foes await. When their HP gets low, be sure to switch them out so they’ll be available when you need them. Here’s a look at what Dominique can do!

Core Gameplay #3: Multiple Episodes

The story is told over the course of multiple episodes. Only the first episode is accessible in the beginning, but more episodes will unlock as you progress through the game. The events that unfold in each episode continue into the next one, so be sure to unlock all the episodes to see the true ending.

Core Gameplay #4: Casual Style

Curse of the Moon 2 has two distinct play styles, “Veteran” and “Casual.”

Choose “Veteran” style to experience a difficulty that’s like a throwback to the games of yesterday. An enemy’s attack can easily knock the player to their death… something that should be all too familiar to retro game fans.

Even if you’re a fan of challenging games, sometimes you just want to take it easy, right? “Casual” mode is perfect for times like that! On “Casual,” things are more forgiving: attacks don’t knock the player back, lives are unlimited, and a lot more.

