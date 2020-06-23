Tin & Kuna is A Puzzle Platformer, Launches in September - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Black River Studios during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced the puzzle platformer, Tin & Kuna, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in September.

Here is an overview of the game:

Best friends Tin and Kuna are messing around one day when they discover a mysterious orb. Kuna accidentally cracks it open—oops!—unleashing evil spirits who take possession of poor Tin. Kuna will need all his speed and skill to rescue Tin, and together they must rebuild the orb and contain the chaos terrorizing their tiny planetoid.

Key Features:

Fight the evil powers of Chaos! – Roll, jump, and maneuver your buddy through 40 levels across four different biomes while avoiding nasty traps.

– Roll, jump, and maneuver your buddy through 40 levels across four different biomes while avoiding nasty traps. Explore the world! – Tin and Kuna’s magical worlds contain secrets and hidden treasures in each level for adventurous players to discover.

– Tin and Kuna’s magical worlds contain secrets and hidden treasures in each level for adventurous players to discover. Shiny! – Take advantage of crystal powers to gain strength, defeat traps, and solve puzzles.

– Take advantage of crystal powers to gain strength, defeat traps, and solve puzzles. Better together! – Restore balance to the world through the magic of friendship.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

