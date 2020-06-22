Space Invaders: Invincible Collection Headed West - News

Publisher Strictly Limited Games announced Space Invaders: Invincible Collection for the Nintendo Switch in the west. The physical edition will only be available on the Strictly Limited Games Store. Pre-orders will be available starting June 28.

Here is an overview of the collection:

Space Invaders is a founding block of video game history that filled the arcades. It is said that the game made 100 Yen coins scarce and defined the visuals and mechanics in the first decade of video games.

Until this day, Space Invaders remains highly successful in the gaming industry as well as it is highly prominent in pop culture.

Now the most complete collection on cart ever, the Space Invaders: Invincible Collection, is heading to the West. It combines all titles from the Japanese standard and special releases on one cartridge, including Space Invaders DX (1994), Space Cyclone (1980), and Lunar Rescue (1979)—the limited Western collection even has the console port of the game Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders on cartridge, a unique title which was only available as a download code in the Japanese version. The experts from Gotch Technology have ensured a perfect and accurate realization on consoles.

The following games are part of the Space Invader: Invincible Collection:

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – b/w

(1978, Arcade) – b/w Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – color

(1978, Arcade) – color Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

(1979, Arcade) Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

(1990, Arcade) Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990, Arcade)

(1990, Arcade) Space Invaders Extreme (2018)

(2018) Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

(2018) Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (2017)

(2017) Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

(1994, Arcade) Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

(1980, Arcade) Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (2017) is, for the first time ever, available on console. The game is a crossover of Arkanoid and Space Invaders and features gameplay elements from both games.

To celebrate 40 years of Space Invaders, Square Enix and Taito held an art installation and limited time event in Japan called “Play! Space Invaders.” For the event, Taito, with Square Enix, created a huge version of the game Space Invaders Gigamax with a seven meters-high by 15 meters-wide screen. Now the game Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE will be available as part of the Invincible Collection.

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection Limited Edition

The €59.99 Limited Edition for Switch will contain all 11 games.

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection Collector’s Edition

The €99.99 limited Collector’s Edition for Switch features:

Soundtrack

Arcade book

Sticker sheet

Four instruction cards

Six flyers

Pin

Four acrylic art cards

Arcade PCB box

Collector’s box with magnetic latch

Space Invaders: Invincible Collection Ultra Edition

The €149.99 limited Ultra Edition for Switch features everything of the Collector’s Edition plus the ultimate Space Invaders Board Game and more special items.

