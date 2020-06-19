Observation Headed to Xbox One on June 25 - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer No Code announced Observation will launch for the Xbox One on June 25.

Observation first launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself.

Key Features:

You’re not on the station, you are the station.

Blends narrative adventure, puzzles, exploration, and cosmic existential horror.

Uncover the true nature of yourself, your crew, and the mysterious always-present hexagon on Saturn.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles