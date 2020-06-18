Summer Game Fest 2020 Developer Showcase Lineup Revealed - News

The Summer Game Fest 2020 Developer showcase is set for Monday, June 22 at 7:30am PST / 10:30am EST. It will start with a live performance of the Outer Wilds soundtrack by composer Andrew Prahlow and cellist David Tangney.

The showcase can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Mixer.

View a teaser trailer of the June Summer Game Fest 2020 Developer showcase below:

Here is the list of confirmed titles for the showcase:

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

(Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive) Black Book (Morteshka)

(Morteshka) Drake Hollow (The Molasses Flood / Xbox Game Studios)

(The Molasses Flood / Xbox Game Studios) The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team / Good Shepherd Entertainment)

(ACE Team / Good Shepherd Entertainment) Foregone (Big Blue Bubble)

(Big Blue Bubble) Haunted Garage (Games For Ghosts)

(Games For Ghosts) Knuckle Sandwich (Andrew Brophy / Superhot Presents)

(Andrew Brophy / Superhot Presents) Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games)

(Tribute Games) Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

(Sabotage Studio) Skate Story (Sam Eng)

(Sam Eng) Spinch (Akupara Games / Queen Bee Games/Jesse Jacobs)

(Akupara Games / Queen Bee Games/Jesse Jacobs) Starbase (Kowloon Nights / Frozenbyte)

(Kowloon Nights / Frozenbyte) The Night is Grey (Whalestork Interactive)

(Whalestork Interactive) Ynglet (Triple Topping Games/Nifflas)

(Triple Topping Games/Nifflas) World exclusive debut from Longhand Electric

World exclusive debut from thatgamecompany

“Surprise major AAA reveal”

Monday morning, tune in for a #SummerGameFest Developer showcase with a look at upcoming indie games with Day of the Devs with @iam8bit @doublefine, musical performances, and a special game reveal with @geoffkeighley at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. pic.twitter.com/cnKyRvvSee — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 18, 2020

