Racing Game Dirt 5 Release Date Announced

Publisher and developer Codemasters announced Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on October 9. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version release dates will be announced later.

DIRT 5’s Career mode focuses on the highly successful DIRT series—a global racing event across various disciplines featuring the world’s greatest off-road racers. The player starts their fledgling career going up against an established field. The line-up includes superstar and fan favorite, Alex ‘AJ’ Janiček and Bruno Durand, a veteran who quickly becomes the game’s antagonist. The rivalry between AJ and Bruno creates the opportunity for a new up-and-coming driver to make their mark and build their legacy in the sport.

DIRT 5 features a star-studded cast with the biggest names from gaming and motorsport culture. The iconic Troy Baker (AJ) and Nolan North (Bruno) voice the main characters. The Career is tied together with the help of James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes from racing enthusiasts and YouTube sensations, Donut Media. The entire story comes to life via the ‘DIRT Podcast by Donut Media’ featuring special guests including current W Series World Champion, Jamie Chadwick and YouTube star, SLAPTrain.

Career Mode is divided into five chapters offering multiple paths allowing players to choose the events they wish to play. The higher the finish the more Stamps the player earns, which are needed to unlock the Main Event. The highly competitive final challenge is all that’s standing in the player’s way to proceed to the next chapter. Also sprinkled throughout Career Mode are one-off Throwdown challenges. Once unlocked, players face the ultimate one-on-one challenge against a fierce competitor from the world circuit.

“DIRT 5’s Career mode underpins the entire experience and delivers a deeply immersive playground with player choice very much at the heart of it,” said DIRT 5 development director at Codemasters, Robert Karp. “The addition of Troy, Nolan and Donut Media has created a living, breathing world and one where the player wants to belong and compete. Whether they can rise to the Main Event and Throwdown challenges remains to be seen.”

The world tour takes players across the globe from the US to China and beyond. With real-world global brands waiting to sign fresh talent there are plenty of in-game rewards on offer based on performance and reputation rank. DIRT 5’s Career Mode also allows for local “couch co-op” support for up to four players. This option is available for all multi-car challenges with additional drivers replacing Al-controlled vehicles. With the highest finishing position counting towards the player’s career, it’s a great way to boost Stamps and help players progress.

