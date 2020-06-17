PS4 Dominates the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) is up one spot to retake first on the Italian charts for Week 23, 2020, which ended June 7, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops one spot to second place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) climbs four spots to third and Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) is up one spot to fourth.

There are nine PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and one Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 23, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) The Last of Us (PS4) Death Stranding (PS4) God of War (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

