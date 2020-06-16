WB Games to Announce New Games at DC FanDome on August 22 - News

Warner Bros. and DC has announced DC FanDome, a free digital event for Saturday, August 22, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The digital event will feature new announcements from WB Games, film and TV, and comics.

Cast and creators from feature films and TV series will also make an appearance, including the following: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and,Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," said Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries.

"With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

