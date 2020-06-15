Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races to the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

/ 375 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up six spots take number one on the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 13, 2020. Sales increased 70 percent week-on-week.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in second place for a second straight week. FIFA 20 drops two spots to third, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fourth. Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drop two spots to fifth and sixth, respectively.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics after debuting in sixth place last week drops to ninth as sales decreased just 18 percent week-on-week.

There are a total of 15 Nintendo published games in the top 40 this week. The increase in sales for Switch games is Nintendo shipping more Switch consoles to retailers and retailers putting together special bundles.

Forza Horizon 4 re-enters the top 10 in eighth place as there was a price cut on the Xbox One X bundle the game is included in.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft (NS) Forza Horizon 4 51 Worldwide Games Luigi's Mansion 3

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles