Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Debuts in 6th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 707 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained on the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 23rd week of 2020. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place.

Ring Fit Adventures (NS) re-enters the top 10 in third place. FIFA 20 and Minecraft remain in fourth and fifth, respectively. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) debuted in sixth place.

There are a total of eight Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, while the other two games are multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 23, 2020: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 20 Minecraft Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - NEW Super Mario Party Pokemon Sword & Shield The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Luigi's Mansion 3

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles