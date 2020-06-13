Remothered: Broken Porcelain Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Stormind Games announced the survival horror game, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 25.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Broken Porcelain brings an abundance of welcome changes to the series, introducing new gameplay and storytelling elements that breathe new life into the characters and an unprecedented level of immersion in this haunting adventure—perfect for both new and returning fans to the series.

The truths buried in the Ashmann Inn will not be discovered easily—its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat of the stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time and the confines of its walls. Survival will take more than just quick reactions as a strategic and resourceful approach will quickly become critical in this haunting adventure. Be smart—knowing the best time to sneak, flee or fight imminent dangers can quickly make the hunters become the hunted.

Key Features:

Thrilling Psychological Plot. The award-winning cult classic Remothered returns in Broken Porcelain, the perfect entry point for new fans discovering the franchise as well as series veterans craving additional lore surrounding the events and characters of Tormented Fathers.

Investigate and Escape. Challenging puzzles, expanded lore, and a haunting soundtrack by composer Luca Balboni (Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Mine, Watch Them Fall) transforms the dark and gloomy atmosphere into a terrifying experience that will haunt players well after the game is over.

The roster of charismatic characters grows as fan favorites return to meet all the new additions to the cast inspired by the protagonists of horror classics. Real-Time Cinematics. In a series first, fully animated real-time cinematics will breathe new life into the characters and world of Remothered for an unprecedented level of immersion.

Directed by Chris Darril of Darril Arts. Darril Arts is a digital arts entertainment company focused on stories designed with the aim of enriching the game and animation industry supply by offering a range of multimedia products that can be fully classified as seventh and eighth art.

