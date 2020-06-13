Cosmic Horror FPS Quantum Error PS5 Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 840 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

TeamKill Media has released the world premiere gameplay trailer for the upcoming cosmic horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error. It will launch as a cross-gen title for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

View the trailer of the PS5 gameplay below:

Here is an overview of the game via GamesRadar:

Like Dead Space before it, this is a game that finds a blue-collar worker doing his best to help in a situation far outside his job description. San Francisco fireman Jacob Thomas is sent to the Monad Quantum Research Facility, 30 miles from the coast of California, after the complex unexpectedly catches fire.

As it turns out, the cause of the blaze is an unknown entity - not the kind of thing covered in the training programme of the Garboa Fire Department.

Thomas, along with partner Shane Costa and the rest of his crew, arrive with the intention of saving as many lives as possible and getting out alive. Evidently, though, things are not as they appear, and the rescue mission soon descends into darkness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles