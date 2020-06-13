The Outlast Trials Gets Teaser Trailer, Launches in 2021 - News

Developer Red Barrels Games announced The Outlast Trials will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in 2021.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit.

Work alongside your friends in an attempt to survive, because your freedom ends in 2021 in The Outlast Trials.

