Surgeon Simulator 2 Launches in August for Epic Games Store

by, posted 1 day ago

Developer Bossa Studios announced Surgeon Simulator 2 will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store in August. The standard edition will cost $24.99 / £19.99, while the deluxe edition will cost $39.99 / £31.99.

The gut-busting video game sequel to the original bonafide operation sim, Surgeon Simulator was released in 2013, and quickly gained notoriety for its chaotic gameplay and the rib-tickling moments that ensued as a result. When it came to remixing the formula for Surgeon Simulator 2, Bossa Studios double-downed on this sense of physics-based pandemonium. And as the new trailer strongly suggests, Bob’s chest cavity isn’t the only thing to have opened up…

Cranking the clock back to mid-century England, players can expect an all-new setting this time round in the form of the Bossa Labs medical facility. A place of wonder, a theater of tomfoolery, it was designed to teach surgery to the masses, and to that end, a series of bone chilling trials and limb-twisting tribulations await thanks to new puzzle-based gameplay!

Surgery, of course, remains at the heart of the experience, though new to the series is four-way multiplayer. Yes, we’re talking true co-operation! But will teamwork make the spleen work… or will four heads put a spanner in the works?

Whilst only hinted at in the Reveal Trailer, we’re also delighted to confirm that Surgeon Simulator 2 will arrive with the Bossa Labs Creation Mode, which houses the very same tool used by the development team to create Surgeon Simulator 2! In this mode, players can create their own levels and experiences with up to three friends in a live, online environment, and can then share them online for other players to experience. More news on this to follow shortly.

