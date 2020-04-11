Square Enix Thanks Fans for Waiting for Final Fantasy VII Remake in New Video - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix lead producer Yoshinori Kitase in a new video has thanked fans for waiting for Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is available now for the PlayStation 4.

"Hello everyone, I am Yoshinori Kitase from Square Enix," he said in the video. We just released Final Fantasy VII Remake that many of you have been waiting for. The original Final Fantasy VII was released in 1997, which means that this remake is coming to you after 23 years since its release.

"Fans may be thinking 'I wonder what happened to that scene,' or 'I wonder what happened to Cloud's cross-dressing scene.' But what we revived the original game using state of the art technology and the best graphics making it into a game that meets or goes beyond your expectations and is exciting to play.

"We have also introduced cutting-edge game systems for the battle mechanics making for a speedy and active battle system that meets the expectations of th eyounger generation of gamers as well. I hope you enjoy the game."

View the video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles