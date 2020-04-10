Final Fantasy VII Remake is Available Now for the PS4 - News

Square Enix has officially released Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4. Producer Yoshinori Kitase has released a message in celebration of the worldwide launch of the game.





Hello everyone, I am Yoshinori Kitase from Square Enix.

We just released Final Fantasy VII Remake that many of you have been waiting for. The original Final Fantasy VII was released in 1997, which means that this remake is coming to you after 23 years since its release.

Fans may be thinking, “I wonder what happened to that scene,” or “I wonder what happened to Cloud’s cross-dressing scene,” but we revived the original game using state of the art technology and the best graphics, making it into a game that meets or goes beyond your expectations and is exciting to play.

We have also introduced cutting-edge game systems, making for a speedy and active battle system that meets the expectations of the younger generation of gamers as well.

I hope you enjoy the game.

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

