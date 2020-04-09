Industry Insider: Upcoming Xbox Games Includes Gorgeous Fantasy Worlds, Reboots, and Big Sci-Fi - News

Microsoft recently released Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Bleeding Edge for the Xbox One and Windows PC, and with 15 first-party studios has many games in development.

Industry insider shinobi602 on ResetEra has teased some of the upcoming Xbox games. He says there will be reboots of old franchises, games with a fantasy setting, and at least one science fiction game.

"It's not my place to give details, and my username would be plastered on sites come morning if I did lol," said Shinobi. "So I won't. But you won't have to wait too much longer, really. I'm incredibly excited at what's coming from Xbox. Gorgeous fantasy worlds, reboots, big sci-fi. Should be a lot of fun."

Some of the confirmed upcoming Xbox Game Studios games includes Halo: Infinite, Gears Tactics, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Everwild, Grounded, Minecraft Dungeons, and more.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

