Inside Xbox Set for Tomorrow, April 7, Will Feature 'Some Surprises' - News

Microsoft today announced it will host the first new Inside Xbox show of 2020 tomorrow, April 7 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. The show will feature news on Grounded, Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, Xbox Game Pass, as well as "some surprises from our ID@Xbox team."

There won't be any new details on the Xbox Series X, however, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald will discuss the specifications that were revealed last month.

Following the end of Inside Xbox at 2:40pm PT / 5:40pm ET, the first look at the single player experience in Grounded will be shown live.





You can watch Inside Xbox live on Tuesday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Keep an eye on VGChartz as we report on any announcements during the show.

