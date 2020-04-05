Phil Spencer: Xbox Has A 'Plan That Can Win' With Xbox Series X - News

/ 531 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking on IGN's Next-Gen Console Watch show talked about Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X. They discussed what is planned in the lead up to the launch of the console and the possibility of the console being supply constrained and games getting delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Spencer said he feels good about the price and power of the Xbox Series X and feels the Xbox team has a plan to win when they launch the console this coming Holiday season.

"You have to set a price target at the beginning for yourselves and then you roll in as you see the competition and you start to do your go-to-market planning," said Spencer. "I feel good about the price we’re going to be able to get to. I feel good about the price and the performance capabilities that we have for Series X. I feel incredibly strong about the overall package. We have a plan and we feel very solid about it. I believe we have a plan that can win."

What we do know about Microsoft's strategy includes backwards compatibility with all previous generation of Xbox consoles, the subscription service Game Pass, and a steady stream of games from their 15 first-party developers, as well as third-party developers.

Microsoft plans to release their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.

Thanks ThisGenGaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles