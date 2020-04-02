Skater XL Launches in July for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

/ 140 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Developer Easy Day Studios announced the skateboarding simulator, Skater XL, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in July. The Steam version is available now in Early Access for $19.99.

View the official gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Skater XL is a head-first dive into the skateboarding world, where style, creativity and the perfect trick is yours to define.

Create, combine, and style tricks with unparalleled board control as you hit iconic California locations where street legends have left their mark.

Play as skating icons Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta or Brandon Westgate on your way to becoming a skateboarding pro.

Dive into the digital skate subculture, with featured community created mods, brands, ‘zines, and maps. Hit more than 60 real skate spots connected by block after block of plazas, schools, pools, buildings, car parks and corridors.

Key Features:

Freedom of Expression – Skater XL is unique in that it doesn’t have any tricks programmed into it, only control of the movement through the thumbsticks. Each thumbstick is connected to the corresponding foot of the skater and as the player moves the stick, the board instantly responds. Much like a musical instrument, the player has complete freedom, whether it be pushing to nail a line or skating free from.

– Skater XL is unique in that it doesn’t have any tricks programmed into it, only control of the movement through the thumbsticks. Each thumbstick is connected to the corresponding foot of the skater and as the player moves the stick, the board instantly responds. Much like a musical instrument, the player has complete freedom, whether it be pushing to nail a line or skating free from. Play as Real Life Pro Skaters – The game is launching with highly renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta. Each skater will have their own gear that fits their style.

– The game is launching with highly renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta. Each skater will have their own gear that fits their style. Real Life Iconic Skating Locations – In Skater XL, players can shred legendary real-world skate spots that are home to some of the most iconic skaters and tricks in the world.

– In Skater XL, players can shred legendary real-world skate spots that are home to some of the most iconic skaters and tricks in the world. Customizable Characters – The possibilities are endless for players to personalize their Skater XL experience. Players can customize their entire look, including their skater’s gear with different tees, hoodies, hats and shoes.

– The possibilities are endless for players to personalize their Skater XL experience. Players can customize their entire look, including their skater’s gear with different tees, hoodies, hats and shoes. Come Play in the Sandbox – Each area is yours to explore. With the freedom of an open-environment, players will be able to push themselves, perfecting the subtle nuances of a highly technical trick or free form skate.

– Each area is yours to explore. With the freedom of an open-environment, players will be able to push themselves, perfecting the subtle nuances of a highly technical trick or free form skate. Thriving Community – Dive into a passionate community with more than 50,000 members in Discord who create online zines, video parts, fakeskate brands, and hundreds of mods. Players can become part of a bigger ecosystem and join the digital skateboarding subculture where they can share their creativity

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles