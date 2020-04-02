John Wick Hex Launches for PS4 on May 5 - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Bithell Games announced John Wick Hex will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 5 for $19.99. The game is available now for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

Bithell Games worked with Ant Workshop to redesign the controls of the game work with the DualShock 4 controller.

While the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions were not announced they were listed in the rating by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

View a trailer of the PlayStation 4 version of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

John Wick Hex is the first John Wick console game inspired by Lionsgate’s hit action franchise. From acclaimed game director Mike Bithell (Volume, Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular), John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like the professional hitman.

Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.

Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options, and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.

John Wick Hex complements the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and features the world class voice talents of Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Troy Baker amongst its stellar cast.

Read the ESRB rating summary below:

This is a tactical action game in which players assume the role of John Wick on a quest to rescue characters from an enemy. From a top-down perspective, players infiltrate night clubs and criminal strongholds using a tactical grid system to move through the environment. As players encounter enemy thugs, they use a menu system to perform tactical actions (e.g., strike, takedown, parry, shot). Shooting enemies can result in cries of pain and brief splashes of blood; some still-images depict enemies laying in pools of blood. The word “f**k” is heard in the game.

