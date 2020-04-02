Fallout 76 Bethesda Launcher Owners Can Get Steam Version Free - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks announced those who own Fallout 76 on the Bethesda Launcher can claim the Steam version for free. You will have until April 12 at 11:59pm EST / 8:59pm PST to link your Steam account to your Bethesda.net account. To link your accounts together go here.

Bethesda did note that "you will not be able to transfer your Atoms or Fallout 1st membership balance between Bethesda.net and Steam. Additionally, Atoms you earn are specific to one platform or the other. However, items you have purchased through the Atomic Shop will be available in both Bethesda.net and Steam."

The Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion launches on April 14, the same day the game launches on Steam. The expansion will be available for free for those who already own the base game. Otherwise, you can get the Wastelanders edition on April 14. Read a breakdown of the available bundles here.





Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

