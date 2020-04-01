Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Would Like MechAssault to Make A Return - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN Unlocked was asked what dormant Xbox IPs he would like to see make a return. He instantly thought of MechAssault, but also mentioned Crimson Skies and Shadowrun.

Be sure to keep in mind it was a hypothetical question and Spencer said he picked games that Microsoft currently isn't working on.

MechAssault is a third-person shooter set in the BattleTech universe. It launched for the original Xbox in November 2002, while the sequel, MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf, launched in December 2004.





"Mech. That’s easy," said Spencer. "Mech, from a rights standpoint, is a little bit messy since there are some other people working on games.

"But when I think about MechAssault, and the IP that Jordan [Weisman] created with FASA like Crimson [Skies], Shadowrun, Mech, and any more, it just has really deep and really rich stories and characters to go play in. I think it would be really cool, at some point, if we could do something with Mech."

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles