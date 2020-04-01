Gears 5 Multiplayer Designer Leaves The Coalition for an Indefinite Sabbatical - News

The Coalition has recently updated Gears 5 with the Operation 3 - Gridiron DLC. However, multiplayer designer Ryan Cleven announced via Twitter he is leaving the company due to "personal issues" and is "going on sabbatical indefinitely."

"I hope you are enjoying Gridiron," said Cleven. "It’s my favourite Gears experience to date, and it will also be my last with the Coalition. I am taking an extended sabbatical. When I return, it won’t be to Gears.

"The last six years have been amazing. Gears 4 and 5 have been the highlight of my development career, but those six years have also taken a toll. Due to personal issues, I can’t continue to work the way that I have, I need time for myself. With the departure of my mentor, Rod Fergusson, it’s given me an opportunity to reevaluate my priorities. While I will forever miss Gears, it’s time to pass the torch."

I hope you're enjoying Operation 3: Gridiron. It's been my favourite to work on and is closer to how I wished we'd launched. It's also my last with TC & Gears. Due to personal issues, I'll be going on sabbatical indefinitely. Thanks for joining me on this journey. See you online. pic.twitter.com/j8uev2RBOS — Ryan Cleven (@nodezero) March 31, 2020

Rod Fergusson led The Coalition when Microsoft acquired the rights to the Gears of War IP from Epic Games until he left the studio in February to join Blizzard Entertainment to oversee the development of new Diablo series.

Gears 5 is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

