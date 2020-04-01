Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio Establishes External Development Department - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio announced it has established an External Development Department and made a variety of organizational changes to inaugurate the new fiscal year.





Organizational Changes as of April 1, 2020

External Development Department established.

Product Development Department renamed to Internal Development Department.

Studio Operations Department renamed to Finance & Administration Department.

Creative Product Services Department renamed to Creative Services Department.

Product Technology Department abolished.

Business Development Department abolished.

Personnel Changes as of April 1, 2020

Kazuo Kato appointed Internal Development Department Head, External Development Department Head, and Creative Services Department Head.

Naoaki Aoi appointed to the Finance & Administration Department.

