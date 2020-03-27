Shantae and the Seven Sirens Launches May 28 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher and developer WayForward announced Shantae and the Seven Sirens will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 28 for $29.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Whip your hair and shake your hips—independent game studio WayForward is ecstatic to announce that the newest entry in the fan-favorite Shantae series, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, is scheduled for launch on consoles and Windows PC on May 28, 2020. The expansive quest, which contains new locales, friends, enemies, and transformations, is expected to arrive in its entirety on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam at the price of $29.99. Additionally, an update containing the adventure’s epic conclusion is now available on Apple Arcade. In anticipation of the multiplatform launch, a new trailer was also released.

Packed with multiple towns and more labyrinths than ever before, Shantae and the Seven Sirens combines the most popular elements from past Shantae titles into the Half-Genie hero’s biggest outing to date. The excitement begins when Shantae visits a tropical paradise where she befriends new Half-Genie allies, but things quickly go awry as she discovers that sinister secrets are stirring beneath the island’s surface! As Shantae gets wrapped up in the island’s mysteries, she’ll use all-new dance abilities and instant-transformation Fusion Magic to explore the nonlinear, interconnected world and battle an assortment of diabolical foes… not the least of which are the enigmatic Seven Sirens!

Complementing the action are spectacular animated cutscenes that bring the story to life—a series first!—including a jaw-dropping anime-style opening by renowned animation house Studio Trigger. Other new features include 4K support and a collectible card system that lets players augment Shantae’s powers in a variety of ways.

Apple Arcade users will notice numerous improvements to the game in the newly released update, where they will encounter new environments, dungeons, and abilities, as well as enhancements such as new fully animated cutscenes, upgraded character portrait artwork, an improved map, customizable touch controls, a new unlockable mode, and various other fixes and refinements. Players will be able to pick up where they left off or play through the entire quest from start to finish.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens is the fifth entry in the Shantae series, which first launched in 2002. In addition to the digital version of the game, a physical version—including both a standard edition and a collector’s edition for some platforms—is planned from Limited Run Games, with details to be revealed at a later date.

Key Features:

Traverse an expansive, interconnected world above and below the sea!

Use Fusion Magic to change instantly between all-new creature forms!

Belly dance to activate machinery, restore health, and more!

New characters and returning favorites like Rottytops, Sky, Bolo, and the nefarious Risky Boots!

Gorgeously animated TV-style cutscenes!

Collect and power up with Monster Cards!

Enjoy minigames, acquire magic and items, and uncover secrets!

4K-resolution hand-painted visuals on PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, Mac, and PC!

